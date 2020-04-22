Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Earning Very Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News stories about Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have trended very negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Halliburton earned a daily sentiment score of -3.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the oilfield services company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Halliburton’s analysis:

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Halliburton from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Halliburton from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.34.

Halliburton stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $32.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.20.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 155,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.