electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the March 15th total of 1,432,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 176,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 172,504 shares in the company, valued at $146,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in electroCore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in electroCore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in electroCore by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in electroCore by 43.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 19,796 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its position in electroCore by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 100,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOR opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. electroCore has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.90.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. On average, analysts predict that electroCore will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

ECOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on electroCore from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded electroCore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on electroCore from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

