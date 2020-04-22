Contrasting Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE) & The Competition

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: AESE) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Allied Esports Entertainment to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Esports Entertainment’s rivals have a beta of 0.34, indicating that their average share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -38.49% -9.30% Allied Esports Entertainment Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Allied Esports Entertainment and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allied Esports Entertainment Competitors 76 121 105 2 2.11

Allied Esports Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 128.31%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 43.29%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million -$16.74 million -2.38 Allied Esports Entertainment Competitors $311.24 million -$116.81 million 4.56

Allied Esports Entertainment’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment. Allied Esports Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.6% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 71.8% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allied Esports Entertainment beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

