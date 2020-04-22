Quilter (LON:QLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Quilter (LON:QLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

QLT has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Quilter from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.24) price objective (down from GBX 185 ($2.43)) on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 164 ($2.16).

Get Quilter alerts:

LON:QLT opened at GBX 112.70 ($1.48) on Monday. Quilter has a twelve month low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 178.95 ($2.35). The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 120.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 145.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18.

In other Quilter news, insider Paul Feeney sold 128,445 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.54), for a total value of £150,280.65 ($197,685.67). Also, insider Mark Satchel sold 24,800 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.47), for a total value of £27,776 ($36,537.75).

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.