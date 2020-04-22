Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 1,160 ($15.26) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.94% from the stock’s current price.

RDSB has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,764.08 ($36.36) to GBX 2,529.22 ($33.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,185.58 ($28.75).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,288 ($16.94) on Monday. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company has a market cap of $49.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,345.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,974.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

