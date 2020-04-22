Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,550 ($59.85) to GBX 4,540 ($59.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC set a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,860 ($63.93) to GBX 4,870 ($64.06) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,186 ($55.06).

RIO opened at GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,583.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,081.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion and a PE ratio of 7.45.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 20,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,716 ($48.88), for a total transaction of £774,451.56 ($1,018,747.12). Also, insider Simon Henry purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,155 ($41.50) per share, for a total transaction of £15,775 ($20,751.12).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

