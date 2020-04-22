Rank Group (LON:RNK) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Rank Group (LON:RNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of RNK opened at GBX 160.40 ($2.11) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $626.66 million and a PE ratio of 12.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 235.29. Rank Group has a 52-week low of GBX 78.20 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 328.79 ($4.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.14.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

