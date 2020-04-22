Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLA. BNP Paribas cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Standard Life Aberdeen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 243.82 ($3.21).

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

LON:SLA opened at GBX 203.60 ($2.68) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 222.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 287.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1-year low of GBX 170.30 ($2.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45).

In other news, insider Keith Skeoch purchased 50,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £99,079.18 ($130,333.04).

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.