Wameja (LON:WJA) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Wameja (LON:WJA)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by stock analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:WJA opened at GBX 4.70 ($0.06) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.30. Wameja has a 52 week low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 7.87 ($0.10).

About Wameja

Wameja Limited provides telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers in the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. It provides various transaction services, including digital wallets, commerce, remittance, recharge, rapid service connection, and business analytics.

