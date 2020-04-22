Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boxlight Corporation is an educational technology development company. It offers interactive educational products which consist of software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. Boxlight Corporation is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia. “

Get Boxlight alerts:

Separately, National Securities downgraded Boxlight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:BOXL opened at $0.68 on Monday. Boxlight has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 4.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boxlight (BOXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.