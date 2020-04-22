Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $158.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $157.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

LLY stock opened at $152.67 on Monday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $160.20. The firm has a market cap of $150.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.02 and its 200-day moving average is $128.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 863,657 shares of company stock worth $123,406,971. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

