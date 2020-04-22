Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Media Sentiment Score of -1.00

News coverage about Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) has trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Adobe earned a news impact score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the software company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Adobe’s score:

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $328.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.48 and its 200-day moving average is $319.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,179 shares of company stock worth $10,944,671 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.