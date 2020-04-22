Northrop Grumman (NOC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.37 per share for the quarter. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 22.75-23.15 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Northrop Grumman to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $333.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The company has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.95.

A number of research firms have commented on NOC. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.22.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

