NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

NAHL Group (LON:NAH)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by equities researchers at FinnCap in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:NAH opened at GBX 37.50 ($0.49) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.10. NAHL Group has a 1 year low of GBX 30.20 ($0.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 129 ($1.70). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 45.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 88.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91.

In related news, insider James Saralis bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £9,720 ($12,786.11).

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

