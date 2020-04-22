Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 207 ($2.72) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Marks and Spencer Group to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 184.07 ($2.42).

Shares of MKS stock opened at GBX 91.04 ($1.20) on Monday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 275.61 ($3.63). The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 18.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 111.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 171.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.74.

In other news, insider Justin King acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

