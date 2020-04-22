PTC (PTC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect PTC to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PTC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. PTC has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $102.47. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.87.

In other PTC news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $160,988.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,493.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $59,614.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $256,980 in the last three months. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PTC from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.69.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

