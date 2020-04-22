Solar Capital (SLRC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Solar Capital (NASDAQ: SLRC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/16/2020 – Solar Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

4/13/2020 – Solar Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $23.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Solar Capital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – Solar Capital was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/25/2020 – Solar Capital was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/19/2020 – Solar Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

3/12/2020 – Solar Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

3/6/2020 – Solar Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

2/25/2020 – Solar Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

2/24/2020 – Solar Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.50 to $21.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Solar Capital was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/24/2020 – Solar Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $24.00 to $23.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Solar Capital stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.11. Solar Capital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $21.72.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 million. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 36.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

In other Solar Capital news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $785,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,187.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 53,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $498,862.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at $629,342.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 245,377 shares of company stock worth $3,300,447 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in Solar Capital by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 892,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after acquiring an additional 144,301 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Solar Capital by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 652,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after acquiring an additional 89,469 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Solar Capital by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 520,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Resource America Inc. increased its position in shares of Solar Capital by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 514,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 227,763 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Solar Capital by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 358,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 63,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

