Solar Capital (SLRC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Solar Capital (NASDAQ: SLRC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/16/2020 – Solar Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “
- 4/13/2020 – Solar Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $23.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/2/2020 – Solar Capital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/2/2020 – Solar Capital was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/25/2020 – Solar Capital was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.
- 3/19/2020 – Solar Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “
- 3/12/2020 – Solar Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “
- 3/6/2020 – Solar Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “
- 2/25/2020 – Solar Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “
- 2/24/2020 – Solar Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.50 to $21.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2020 – Solar Capital was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 2/24/2020 – Solar Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $24.00 to $23.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Solar Capital stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.11. Solar Capital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $21.72.
Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 million. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 36.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Solar Capital news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $785,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,187.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 53,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $498,862.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at $629,342.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 245,377 shares of company stock worth $3,300,447 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in Solar Capital by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 892,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after acquiring an additional 144,301 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Solar Capital by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 652,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after acquiring an additional 89,469 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Solar Capital by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 520,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Resource America Inc. increased its position in shares of Solar Capital by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 514,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 227,763 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Solar Capital by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 358,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 63,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.
Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.
Further Reading: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.