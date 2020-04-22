Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Deutsche Post (DPW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deutsche Post (FRA: DPW) in the last few weeks:

4/17/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €33.00 ($38.37) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €32.00 ($37.21) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €27.00 ($31.40) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €36.50 ($42.44) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €33.00 ($38.37) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €46.00 ($53.49) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €33.00 ($38.37) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €30.07 ($34.97) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €37.00 ($43.02) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €39.00 ($45.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €39.00 ($45.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €28.36 ($32.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €30.07 ($34.97) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €39.00 ($45.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €33.00 ($38.37) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €39.00 ($45.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post stock opened at €25.80 ($30.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.54. Deutsche Post AG has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.