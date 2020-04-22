Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) recently:

4/15/2020 – Karyopharm Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

4/13/2020 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Karyopharm Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/4/2020 – Karyopharm Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

3/2/2020 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $19.00 to $25.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $22.00 to $30.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KPTI opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 254.74% and a negative net margin of 488.08%. The business had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Ran Frenkel sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $49,028.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,066 shares in the company, valued at $594,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 766,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,261,332.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,667 shares of company stock worth $1,300,597 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

