Tupperware Brands (TUP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 35.54% and a net margin of 0.69%.

TUP opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

TUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tupperware Brands from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

