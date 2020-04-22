Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CEMI) recently:

4/17/2020 – Chembio Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. develops, manufactures, licenses and markets proprietary rapid diagnostic tests in the growing $5 billion point-of-care testing market. Chembio’s two FDA PMA-approved, CLIA-waived, rapid HIV tests are marketed in the U.S. by a third party company. Chembio markets its HIV STAT-PAK line of rapid HIV tests internationally to government and donor-funded programs directly and through distributors. Chembio also has rapid tests for veterinary tuberculosis and chagas disease. In 2007 Chembio received a U.S. patent for its Dual Path Platform technology which has significant advantages over lateral-flow technologies. This technology is providing Chembio with a significant pipeline of business opportunities for the development and manufacture of new products based on DPP. Chembio is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the U. S. Department of Agriculture, and is certified for the global market under the International Standards Organization directive 13.485. “

4/15/2020 – Chembio Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Chembio Diagnostics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Chembio Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $4.00 to $7.00. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Chembio Diagnostics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Chembio Diagnostics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Chembio Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $9.00 to $5.00. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. Chembio Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $254.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 39.68% and a negative return on equity of 48.81%. The company had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 87,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

