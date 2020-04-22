Boston Scientific (BSX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Boston Scientific to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BSX opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.14. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.62.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.01.

In other news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,421.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,389 shares of company stock worth $1,974,345. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

