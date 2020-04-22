Kilroy Realty (KRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at 4.01-4.21 EPS.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. On average, analysts expect Kilroy Realty to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KRC opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $45.96 and a 1-year high of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.23.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

