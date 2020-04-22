Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $75.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.19.

In related news, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,620.00. Also, CEO David Zalman bought 15,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.17 per share, for a total transaction of $649,967.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,356 shares of company stock worth $981,910. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Earnings History for Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tupperware Brands to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Tupperware Brands to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Chembio Diagnostics
Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Chembio Diagnostics
Boston Scientific to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Boston Scientific to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Kilroy Realty to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Kilroy Realty to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Prosperity Bancshares Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Prosperity Bancshares Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Spotify Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Spotify Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report