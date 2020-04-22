Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $75.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.19.

In related news, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,620.00. Also, CEO David Zalman bought 15,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.17 per share, for a total transaction of $649,967.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,356 shares of company stock worth $981,910. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

