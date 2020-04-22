Spotify (SPOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Spotify to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Spotify has set its Q1 2020
Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Spotify to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SPOT opened at $139.14 on Wednesday. Spotify has a 52 week low of $109.18 and a 52 week high of $161.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of -62.68 and a beta of 1.40.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Spotify from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Spotify from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.90.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Earnings History for Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Boston Scientific to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Boston Scientific to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Kilroy Realty to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Kilroy Realty to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Prosperity Bancshares Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Prosperity Bancshares Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Spotify Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Spotify Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Alamos Gold Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Alamos Gold Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Avantor to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Avantor to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report