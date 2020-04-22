Spotify (SPOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Spotify to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Spotify has set its Q1 2020

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Spotify to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SPOT opened at $139.14 on Wednesday. Spotify has a 52 week low of $109.18 and a 52 week high of $161.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of -62.68 and a beta of 1.40.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Spotify from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Spotify from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.90.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

