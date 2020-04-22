Alamos Gold (AGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Alamos Gold to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alamos Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $7.78. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGI shares. Bank of America cut Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

