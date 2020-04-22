Avantor (AVTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Avantor has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.74-0.79 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.74-0.79 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Avantor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. Avantor has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion and a PE ratio of 23.52.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $350,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,088.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Avantor from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.72.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

