Avantor (AVTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Avantor has set its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 0.74-0.79 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.74-0.79 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Avantor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. Avantor has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion and a PE ratio of 23.52.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $350,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,088.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Avantor from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.72.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tupperware Brands to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Tupperware Brands to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Chembio Diagnostics
Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Chembio Diagnostics
Boston Scientific to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Boston Scientific to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Kilroy Realty to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Kilroy Realty to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Prosperity Bancshares Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Prosperity Bancshares Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Spotify Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Spotify Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report