Avery Dennison (AVY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Avery Dennison to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Avery Dennison has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 6.90-7.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $6.90-7.15 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Avery Dennison to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $103.26 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In related news, CAO Lori J. Bondar acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Argus assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.18.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.