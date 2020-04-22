Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Laboratory Corp. of America to post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. Laboratory Corp. of America has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 11.75-12.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $11.75-$12.15 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Laboratory Corp. of America to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $148.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $196.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $177.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $212.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.37.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $56,326.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,326.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total value of $5,024,655.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,711.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

