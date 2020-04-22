Duke Realty (DRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Duke Realty to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Duke Realty has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.48-1.54 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.48-$1.54 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Duke Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRE. Citigroup lowered their price target on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

