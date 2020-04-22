Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Intellicheck Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)

Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intellicheck in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th.

NYSEAMERICAN IDN opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $10.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 30,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in Intellicheck by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 133,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.