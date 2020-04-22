Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for AXT Inc Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AXT in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AXT’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

AXTI opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. AXT has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.05 million, a PE ratio of -62.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AXT by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

