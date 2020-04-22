AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Shares Down 2.1%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) fell 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.88 and last traded at $10.88, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79.

About AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF)

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

