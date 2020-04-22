Musgrave Minerals (ASX:MGV) Trading Down 100%

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV) dropped 100% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.13 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.13 ($0.09), approximately 3,508,738 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$138,218.00 ($98,026.95).

The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 million and a P/E ratio of -19.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.09.

About Musgrave Minerals (ASX:MGV)

Musgrave Minerals Limited operates as a gold and base metal exploration and development company in Australia. It primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, zinc, and nickel. It primarily focuses on the Cue Project in the Murchison Province of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

