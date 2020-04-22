Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$45.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 49.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PKI. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.40.

Get Parkland Fuel alerts:

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$26.70 on Monday. Parkland Fuel has a 1-year low of C$17.57 and a 1-year high of C$49.22. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.00.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.74. The company had revenue of C$4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parkland Fuel will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Fuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.