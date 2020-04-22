H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.70% from the stock’s previous close.

HR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$16.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

HR.UN opened at C$9.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.69. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$7.39 and a 12-month high of C$23.66.

In related news, Director Edward Allen Gilbert bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,771 shares in the company, valued at C$1,643,908.50. Also, Director Ronald C. Rutman bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.63 per share, with a total value of C$228,807.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,218,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,294,208.98. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 62,500 shares of company stock worth $819,051.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

