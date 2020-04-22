H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.70% from the stock’s previous close.

HR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$16.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

HR.UN opened at C$9.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.69. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$7.39 and a 12-month high of C$23.66.

In related news, Director Edward Allen Gilbert bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,771 shares in the company, valued at C$1,643,908.50. Also, Director Ronald C. Rutman bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.63 per share, with a total value of C$228,807.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,218,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,294,208.98. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 62,500 shares of company stock worth $819,051.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Parkland Fuel Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James
Parkland Fuel Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Target Cut to C$14.00
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Target Cut to C$14.00
National Bank Financial Increases Lundin Mining Price Target to C$7.75
National Bank Financial Increases Lundin Mining Price Target to C$7.75
Goodfood Market Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus
Goodfood Market Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus
Lightspeed POS Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada
Lightspeed POS Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada
Lightspeed POS Price Target Cut to C$27.00
Lightspeed POS Price Target Cut to C$27.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report