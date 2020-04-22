National Bank Financial Increases Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$7.75

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.74% from the stock’s previous close.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$7.70 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.39.

Shares of LUN opened at C$6.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$4.08 and a 52 week high of C$8.08.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$750.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

