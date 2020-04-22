Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$6.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.13% from the company’s previous close.

FOOD has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.70 to C$4.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of FOOD stock opened at C$3.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.50. Goodfood Market has a one year low of C$1.49 and a one year high of C$4.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $201.58 million and a PE ratio of -11.58.

Goodfood Market Corp., a home meal solution service company, delivers meal kits to customers in Canada. The company delivers ingredients for subscribers to prepare meals at home enabling them to select their dishes from various originally developed recipes online. It prepares a personalized box of ingredients and delivers it to the subscriber's doorstep with step-by-step instructions.

