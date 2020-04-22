Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LSPD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$44.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$45.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$52.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$40.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.90.

LSPD opened at C$19.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.19. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of C$10.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.70.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

