Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to C$27.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 41.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$52.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$45.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$44.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.90.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Lightspeed POS stock opened at C$19.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.25. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of C$10.50 and a 52-week high of C$49.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.