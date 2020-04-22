BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEST. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BEST in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEST opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.49 and a beta of 0.76. BEST has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. BEST had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BEST will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in BEST by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 558,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BEST in the 4th quarter worth $870,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BEST in the 3rd quarter worth $560,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in BEST in the 3rd quarter worth $1,471,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in BEST by 648.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,167,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

