Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.84.

Several analysts have weighed in on NMRK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Newmark Group from $12.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush downgraded Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.35 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a market cap of $595.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.19. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.84 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

