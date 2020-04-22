Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 121.50 ($1.60).

HNT has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Huntsworth to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 108 ($1.42) in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, insider Paul Taaffe sold 608,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.38), for a total transaction of £638,461.95 ($839,860.50).

Shares of LON HNT opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.41) on Wednesday. Huntsworth has a 52-week low of GBX 58.24 ($0.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 111 ($1.46). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.60 million and a PE ratio of 19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. Huntsworth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

About Huntsworth

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

