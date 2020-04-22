Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ODT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ ODT opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $889.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.32. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.11. Analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

