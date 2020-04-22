Analyzing BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) and GETINGE AB/ADR (NASDAQ:GNGBY)

GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) and BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

GETINGE AB/ADR has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioSig Technologies has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of GETINGE AB/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GETINGE AB/ADR and BioSig Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GETINGE AB/ADR $2.81 billion 1.72 $129.29 million N/A N/A BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -$34.06 million N/A N/A

GETINGE AB/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than BioSig Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GETINGE AB/ADR and BioSig Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GETINGE AB/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 BioSig Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

BioSig Technologies has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.18%. Given BioSig Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioSig Technologies is more favorable than GETINGE AB/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares GETINGE AB/ADR and BioSig Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GETINGE AB/ADR 4.54% 9.20% 4.17% BioSig Technologies N/A -311.55% -262.99%

Summary

GETINGE AB/ADR beats BioSig Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GETINGE AB/ADR

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Surgical Workflows, and Life Science segments. It offers practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables; anesthesia, beating heart surgery, and ceiling devices; washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions; connected solutions; consumables products; drain products; endoscope reprocessing; endoscopic vessel harvesting systems; extracorporeal life support or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation products; inspection and packaging services; intra-aortic balloon counter pulsation therapies; critical care ventilators; modular room systems; operating lights; operating tables and accessories; operating room (OR) furniture; OR integration systems; patient flow management solutions; patient transport solutions; sealing equipment; sterile supply management and traceability solutions; sterilizers; surgical assist systems; surgical perfusion components; loading and distribution trolleys; trays and baskets; and after sales consulting services. The company also provides automated bedding handling equipment, closure processing systems, washers, and isolation and sterile transfer products; professional financial advisory services to hospitals and medical facilities; and education and training services. It offers its products through a network of proprietary sales companies, as well as through agents and distributors in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Pacific. The company has a strategic partnership with Verb Surgical Inc. to develop digital surgery solutions. Getinge AB was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

