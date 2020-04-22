Financial Analysis: So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) vs. Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares So-Young International and Five9’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $165.42 million 6.28 $25.38 million $0.22 46.23 Five9 $328.01 million 17.59 -$4.55 million $0.12 780.58

So-Young International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Five9. So-Young International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five9, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for So-Young International and Five9, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 7 0 3.00 Five9 1 4 13 0 2.67

So-Young International currently has a consensus price target of $16.90, indicating a potential upside of 66.18%. Five9 has a consensus price target of $80.88, indicating a potential downside of 13.66%. Given So-Young International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Five9.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.6% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Five9 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International 15.41% 9.75% 6.45% Five9 -1.39% 6.18% 2.39%

Summary

So-Young International beats Five9 on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally. The company provides Software as a Service and professional training programs for medical service providers in aesthetic, dental, dermatology, ophthalmology, gynecology, and physical examination sectors. So-Young International Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. The company also provides a set of management applications, such as workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

