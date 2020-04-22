TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Critical Survey

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastercard has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TriNet Group and Mastercard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group 5.50% 45.67% 8.50% Mastercard 48.08% 150.46% 30.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of TriNet Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Mastercard shares are held by institutional investors. 37.0% of TriNet Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Mastercard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TriNet Group and Mastercard’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group $3.86 billion 0.79 $212.00 million $2.90 15.37 Mastercard $16.88 billion 14.61 $8.12 billion $7.77 31.58

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than TriNet Group. TriNet Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TriNet Group and Mastercard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Mastercard 0 4 25 0 2.86

TriNet Group presently has a consensus price target of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.05%. Mastercard has a consensus price target of $319.26, suggesting a potential upside of 30.12%. Given TriNet Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TriNet Group is more favorable than Mastercard.

Summary

Mastercard beats TriNet Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company offers integrated products and services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. It also provides value-added products and services comprising safety and security products, loyalty and reward programs, information and analytics services, consulting services, and issuer and acquirer processing services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard Incorporated has a strategic alliance with Finexio; and a strategic partnership with Network International to develop electronic payments in Africa and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.