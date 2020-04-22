Star Buffet (OTCMKTS:STRZ) and One Group Hospitality (OTCMKTS:STKS) Head-To-Head Review

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) and Star Buffet (OTCMKTS:STRZ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares One Group Hospitality and Star Buffet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Group Hospitality $120.68 million 0.34 $20.83 million $0.10 14.30 Star Buffet $26.04 million 0.02 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

One Group Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Star Buffet.

Profitability

This table compares One Group Hospitality and Star Buffet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Group Hospitality 17.26% 19.39% 2.90% Star Buffet -5.62% N/A -8.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for One Group Hospitality and Star Buffet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Group Hospitality 0 1 1 0 2.50 Star Buffet 0 0 0 0 N/A

One Group Hospitality presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.83%. Given One Group Hospitality’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe One Group Hospitality is more favorable than Star Buffet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of One Group Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 31.4% of One Group Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.6% of Star Buffet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

One Group Hospitality has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Buffet has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

One Group Hospitality beats Star Buffet on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

One Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc., a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations. Its hospitality food and beverage solutions include developing, managing, and operating restaurants, bars, rooftops, pools, banqueting, catering, private dining rooms, room service, and mini bars. The company operates restaurants primarily under the STK brand. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or managed or licensed 27 venues in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Star Buffet Company Profile

Star Buffet, Inc. owns and operates full service restaurants in the United States. As of July 19, 2018, it operated 27 restaurants in 10 states. The company operates its restaurants under the 4B's, JB's, Barnhill's Salads Buffet Desserts, Casa Bonita, and BuddyFreddys names. Star Buffet, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

