Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) & Intersect ENT (NYSE:XENT) Head to Head Contrast

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) and Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cryolife has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

96.5% of Intersect ENT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Cryolife shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Intersect ENT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Cryolife shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Intersect ENT and Cryolife, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT 1 6 2 0 2.11 Cryolife 0 1 4 0 2.80

Intersect ENT currently has a consensus price target of $21.29, indicating a potential upside of 104.08%. Cryolife has a consensus price target of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 33.38%. Given Intersect ENT’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Intersect ENT is more favorable than Cryolife.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intersect ENT and Cryolife’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT $109.14 million 3.09 -$42.99 million ($1.37) -7.61 Cryolife $276.22 million 2.68 $1.72 million $0.31 63.48

Cryolife has higher revenue and earnings than Intersect ENT. Intersect ENT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cryolife, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Intersect ENT and Cryolife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT -39.39% -36.92% -31.19% Cryolife 0.62% 4.16% 1.96%

Summary

Cryolife beats Intersect ENT on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc., a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. It is also developing SINUVA, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Cryolife

CryoLife, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries. The company also provides cardiac laser therapy products, which include laser consoles, related service and maintenance, and single-use, as well as fiber-optic hand-pieces for the treatment of coronary artery disease in patients with severe angina. In addition, it distributes E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system for the surgical and endovascular treatment; E-xtra DESIGN ENGINEERING products for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac, a stent graft used to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, as well as aneurysmal iliac side branches; E-vita THORACIC 3G, a stent graft system for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; and E-tegra, an abdominal aortic aneurysms stent graft system for the endovascular treatment. Further, the company offers vascular preservation services; and synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures. The company serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare industries, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. CryoLife, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.