AdaptHealth (AHCO) versus Its Peers Critical Comparison

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO) is one of 43 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare AdaptHealth to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.2% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

AdaptHealth has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdaptHealth’s rivals have a beta of 0.34, indicating that their average share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AdaptHealth and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 AdaptHealth Competitors 76 121 105 2 2.11

AdaptHealth currently has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.25%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 50.01%. Given AdaptHealth’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AdaptHealth has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth N/A -76.83% 0.83% AdaptHealth Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AdaptHealth and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth $529.64 million -$15.00 million 49.70 AdaptHealth Competitors $311.24 million -$116.81 million 4.56

AdaptHealth has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. AdaptHealth is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AdaptHealth beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

